Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC Foundation selects 2023 Johnson Countian of the Year

The Johnson Countian of the Year – awarded by the JCCC Foundation – will be recognized at the Some Enchanted Evening Gala on Nov. 11, 2023.

The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Foundation has selected Roy A. Jensen, M.D., as the 2023 Johnson Countian of the Year. He joins a roster of more than 41 community leaders honored by the College over the years for their civic leadership and philanthropic activities in Johnson County.

“Each year Johnson County Community College — through the JCCC Foundation — recognizes a person, couple, or group who have positively contributed to life in the county in a way that aligns with JCCC’s mission to inspire learning to transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Andy Bowne, JCCC President and CEO. “Dr. Jensen’s leadership, research, and collaboration have resulted in establishing a world-class level of cancer care in our community that proves the positive impact ongoing learning can bring.”