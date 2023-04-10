Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC Foundation selects 2023 Johnson Countian of the Year

“Each year Johnson County Community College — through the JCCC Foundation — recognizes a person, couple, or group who have positively contributed to life in the county in a way that aligns with JCCC’s mission to inspire learning to transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Andy Bowne, JCCC President and CEO. “Dr. Jensen’s leadership, research, and collaboration have resulted in establishing a world-class level of cancer care in our community that proves the positive impact ongoing learning can bring.”

The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Foundation has selected Roy A. Jensen, M.D., as the 2023 Johnson Countian of the Year. He joins a roster of more than 41 community leaders honored by the College over the years for their civic leadership and philanthropic activities in Johnson County.

Lifelong community impact

Dr. Jensen’s medical career has been characterized by a deep desire to improve cancer care and quality of life for people who face that medical challenge. He was appointed director of The University of Kansas Cancer Center in 2004. In that role, he has recruited a world-class leadership team and coordinated the successful effort to earn the center the National Cancer Institute’s Comprehensive Cancer Center designation in 2022.

In addition to leading the Cancer Center, Dr. Jensen is currently Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Professor of Cancer Biology, and the William R. Jewell, M.D. Distinguished Kansas Masonic Professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Prior to his appointment at the University of Kansas, Jensen was a member of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and a faculty member in Pathology, Cell Biology, and Cancer Biology for 13 years. Dr. Jensen’s research interests have focused on understanding the function of BRCA1 and BRCA2 and their role in the development of tumors. He has authored more than 150 scientific publications and has lectured extensively on the clinical and molecular aspects of breast cancer pathology.

“The JCCC Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Jensen for this esteemed honor. His passion for and focus on discovering effective cancer treatments is not only inspiring, but it has improved the lives of so many in this area,” said Joy Ginsburg, Executive Director of the JCCC Foundation. “Dr. Jensen exemplifies the kind of compassionate curiosity and tireless leadership that enriches Johnson County and the Kansas City area. We are all fortunate to benefit from the results of his efforts.”

Some Enchanted Evening 2023

The Johnson Countian of the Year award is presented at the Some Enchanted Evening Gala, a black-tie event that raises support for student scholarship programs each year. Thanks to funds raised by the JCCC Foundation through donations and events like Some Enchanted Evening, more than 1,000 students receive financial support they need to achieve their educational goals.

The 2023 gala will be held Nov. 11, 2023, at the Overland Park Convention Center. Jerry and Sharon Cook are the event co-chairs. Individual and group tickets will be available for purchase in early May, however, the JCCC Foundation is currently seeking corporate sponsors for the event. Contact Foundation Executive Director Joy Ginsburg at 913-469-2715 for more information about available sponsorships.