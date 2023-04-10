  Juliana Garcia  - SM South

Shawnee Mission South’s Todd Dain is Kansas Principal of the Year

SM South Principal Todd Dain is the 2023 Kansas Secondary Principal of the Year.

Shawnee Mission South Principal Todd Dain has been named the 2023 Kansas Secondary Principal of the Year by the Kansas Principals Association. He's the fifth principal in the school's 57-year history, and says it's "too great a place to leave." Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Todd Dain, the principal at Shawnee Mission South, is the 2023 Kansas Secondary Principal of the Year.

The honor, given out annually by the Kansas Principals Association, recognizes those school leaders who offer “high-quality learning opportunities for students” and demonstrate “exemplary contributions to the profession,” according to the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.