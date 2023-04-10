Todd Dain, the principal at Shawnee Mission South, is the 2023 Kansas Secondary Principal of the Year.
The honor, given out annually by the Kansas Principals Association, recognizes those school leaders who offer “high-quality learning opportunities for students” and demonstrate “exemplary contributions to the profession,” according to the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Dain was surprised with the news by students, staff and Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard at the Overland Park school, 5800 W. 107th St., last week before the long Easter holiday weekend.
Our @SMSouthTDain is the Kansas Principal of the year!!!!! Congrats to our wonderful school leader on a well deserved honor. South has been so lucky to have you. pic.twitter.com/OVEIo8XY4n
Dain is in his 8th year leading SM South
- Dain got his start in Shawnee Mission as an English teacher in 1995 and spent 20 years as a teacher, nine of which he spent in Shawnee Mission, before becoming SM South’s principal in 2015.
- He said the best part of the gig is the ability to impact the school’s 1,600 students, as well as students at Indian Woods Middle School and the several elementary schools in SM South’s feeder pattern.
- “South’s too great a place to leave, it’s really a great gig, if you will,” Dain said. “When I look at other options, there’s not a lot of places that I could go that would be better than where I am now.”
His motto and school slogan is ‘Culture Wins’
- Dain said receiving the Principal of the Year honor is a reflection of students, staff, families and the larger SM South community.
- He said he wants all Raiders to love SM South and enjoy their four years at the Overland Park school, but there is a high expectation for learning.
- “Culture is kind of the living breathing personality of a building,” Dain said. “When that culture is positive and supports all students so all students feel like they belong here, and our staff believe in it as well, then we can grow some really cool things.”
What goes into the Principal of the Year award?
- Cara Ledy, executive director of the Kansas Principals Association, told the Post that nominations were accepted from Nov. 16 to Feb. 1.
- During the selection process, a committee from KPA’s board of directors scores the nominations and selects four regional winners.
- Those four winners then answer questions about leadership, culture, student success and community, and a committee of past winners scores those answers and selects both the elementary and secondary principal of the year.
- “My opinion is that (Principal of the Year) represents excellence in their field which include staff and student success, optimal opportunities for achievement and growth and strong relationships with the entire school community,” Ledy said.
‘A much deserved recognition’
- Jessica Hembree, who represents the SM South area on the Shawnee Mission school board, told the Post in an interview Monday that the honor is “so well deserved,” but not surprising.
- “From everyone I’ve talked to in the feeder pattern, he’s sort of the heart and soul of that school,” Hembree said. “There is so much at South that people love and there is no doubt in my mind that that is because of the tone and direction that Dr. Dain has set as principal.”
Others took to Twitter last week to share their congratulations with Dain:
Congratulations @SMSouthTDain You exemplify supporting all students, teachers and staff to succeed, can manage a league football schedule with zeal, and brings to each day positivity and humor. A much deserved recognition! 💚💛 https://t.co/8N76Wf0bum
I can’t think of a more deserving exemplar if an outstanding administrator. Congratulations!@SMSouthTDain https://t.co/W5Ic1FADJk
Always love working w you @SMSouthTDain – you have the right instincts and see them through! Congrats! https://t.co/dJ6PrHc1E0
