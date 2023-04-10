  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Old Town Lenexa dress shop catering to mothers of the bride expands

Susan Cooley's mother of the bride dress shop Sincerely Susan has expanded its Old Town footprint by taking over the old Bulk It storefront and keeping its former storeroom space behind it.

Sincerely Susan, a wedding shop specializing in dresses for mothers of the bride, has taken over the former Bulk It space in Lenexa, growing its Old Town presence.

The new space offers a walk-in storefront facing the street at 13444 Santa Fe Trail Dr., with Sincerely Susan’s longtime warehouse space in the back, where customers can still browse thousands of dresses with the help of stylists.

