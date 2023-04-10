A few more Prairie Village residents could get some relief on their city property taxes.
The Prairie Village City Council last week approved adding $5,000 more to its property tax rebate program fund, bringing the 2023 funding total to just over $30,000.
The program, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to ease the burden on the most cash-strapped property owners, reimburses eligible residents for 100% of the Prairie Village portion of their annual property tax bill.
The measure increasing the pool of available funds passed unanimously, though Councilmember Courtney McFadden was absent during this portion of the meeting when it was voted on.
47 residents have received rebates so far
- City Clerk Adam Geffert told the city council last week that the average rebate is around $500.
- The total funds rebated this year total just more than $25,500, according to city documents — up by more than $10,000 from the program’s first year in 2022.
- That’s likely because last year, the city raised the income limit for applicants to 65% of the Kansas City metro’s median family income.
- Geffert said 17 of the 47 applicants in 2023 would not have qualified under the 2022 threshold, which was 50% of the median metro income.
- “Making that change really did make a difference,” Geffert told the city council.
Applications will stay open through the end of 2023
- Geffert said any leftover money can rollover into the 2024 program’s funding account.
- He said two more applicants were pending as of last week and applications largely trickled off after January.
- Councilmember Bonnie Limbird said the additional $5,000 is a good cushion for the end of 2023.
How do I apply?
- Check out the eligibility criteria for your household size online here.
- Applications can be downloaded from the same webpage.
- Proof of 2021 income for all household members are required for applications.
- Applications must be delivered in-person to City Hall at 7900 Mission Road.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1