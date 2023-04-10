  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village adds money to property tax rebate program

Prairie Village housing

There is additional money for a few more Prairie Village residents to receive a reimbursement for 100% of the city's portion of their property tax bill through the property tax rebate program. File photo.

A few more Prairie Village residents could get some relief on their city property taxes.

The Prairie Village City Council last week approved adding $5,000 more to its property tax rebate program fund, bringing the 2023 funding total to just over $30,000.

