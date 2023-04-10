  Kyle Palmer  - Fires

Overland Park family escapes house fire that started in fire pit

Crews from three local fire departments responded to the fire in the 14000 block of Hayes Street near the Blue Valley Recreation Center. Screen shot image via Overland Park Fire Department.

An Overland Park family was able to escape their burning home unharmed early Monday morning.

Officials with the Overland Park Fire Department say smoke alarms alerted the family, including two adults and three children, to the fire before dawn, allowing them to get out of the home in time.

