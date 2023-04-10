  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

New trolley playscape opens at KidScape in Johnson County Museum

KidScape trolley

A new trolley play area honoring the Strang Line has opened inside KidScape at the Johnson County Museum in Overland Park. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

A new interactive area has opened inside the Johnson County Museum near West 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

The museum unveiled its new Trolley playscape early last week as a new addition to KidScape, the museum’s immersive, interactive history experience where kids time travel to different periods and communities from the region’s past.

