New trolley playscape opens at KidScape in Johnson County Museum

A new interactive area has opened inside the Johnson County Museum near West 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.
The museum unveiled its new Trolley playscape early last week as a new addition to KidScape, the museum’s immersive, interactive history experience where kids time travel to different periods and communities from the region’s past.
