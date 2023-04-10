🛝 5 to Try: What are the best playgrounds in JoCo?

This week’s 5 to Try continues the family theme.
Last week, we asked for our readers’ recommendations for best kid-friendly places to eat.
But what works up an appetite? Playing in the great outdoors.
Johnson County is not lacking in great playgrounds. In fact, we asked this same question two years ago, but several local play areas have come online or been revamped since, and we want to update our list.
So tell us: where do you like to take the kids to get their energy out?
When you send in your picks, also tell us some details about why you like the playground you do. Is it the equipment? The jungle gym? The inclusivity? The setting?
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
- Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,
- Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,
- Or comment at the bottom of this post.
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
