Richard Frank Carver

March 26, 1961 – April 4, 2023

Rich was born March 26, 1961, to Mervin L. and Jean Marie Carver. Rich grew up in Shawnee, KS. After attending Shawnee Mission Northwest Rich became a Kansas State University Wildcat. After Graduation in 1985, he joined his Dad’s company, The Williams-Carver Co. as a Mechanical Contractor. He is now co-owner along with his sister and brother.