Richard Frank Carver

Rich was born March 26, 1961, to Mervin L. and Jean Marie Carver. Rich grew up in Shawnee, KS. After attending Shawnee Mission Northwest Rich became a Kansas State University Wildcat. After Graduation in 1985, he joined his Dad’s company, The Williams-Carver Co. as a Mechanical Contractor. He is now co-owner along with his sister and brother.

In August 1983, Rich married his high school sweetheart, Carrie Choate, and they were blessed with 3 daughters. He was a loving, caring and generous husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carrie; daughters, Erin Morgan(Zach), Caitlin Schoolfield(Matt), Lauren Sprenkle(Lincoln), sister Gwen Carver, brother Brad Carver(Liza), 6 grandchildren, Carver, Remington, George, Joseph, Annabeth & LevyAnn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Heart Association

American Heart Association

PO Box 840692

Dallas, TX 75284-0692 https://www.heart.org/