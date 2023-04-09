  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Peter Binder

Dec. 4, 1933 – April 2, 2023

John Peter Binder of Shawnee, KS, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Brookdale at Rosehill Nursing Home. A Vigil will be held Wednesday, April 12, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and visitation until 7 p.m. at Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, Lenexa. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W 92nd St., Lenexa. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery will follow. Family and friends may gather for a light meal at Holy Trinity following the burial service.