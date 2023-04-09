  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jeffrey Stewart Allen

Lenexa, Kansas – Jeffrey Stewart Allen, 60, unexpectedly passed away at his home March 25th.

He was a graduate of Olathe High School, and received his BA in Business from the University of Kansas in 1987. He owned his own company, KanMow Lawn and Landscape, for 30 years. He was a fan of all sports. Jeff loved skiing, riding his Harley, playing pool and his dogs. Last year he skied over 700 miles, rode the Harley to South Dakota to visit Mount Rushmore, and recently started breeding German Shepherds.