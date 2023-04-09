Jeffrey Stewart Allen

He was a graduate of Olathe High School, and received his BA in Business from the University of Kansas in 1987. He owned his own company, KanMow Lawn and Landscape, for 30 years. He was a fan of all sports. Jeff loved skiing, riding his Harley, playing pool and his dogs. Last year he skied over 700 miles, rode the Harley to South Dakota to visit Mount Rushmore, and recently started breeding German Shepherds.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, TK and Mary Lou Allen, his partner Jacqueline McGuinness and, canine companions. He is survived by his daughter Sara. He passed onto her a phenomenal taste in music, Chief’s loyalty and how to be her own person. He is also survived by his two brothers, Keith(Alison) of Shawnee, KS and David of Overland Park, KS. His five nieces and nephews: TK(Kara), Kelsey(George), Alex, Blair, and Marielle. Additionally, his great niece and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest with Jackie at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS.