Your Community: Jocolibrary Uncovered podcast

Formerly known as “Did You Hear?”, the Library has been creating these digital recordings since 2018 and they have proven to be a fun and creative way to share Library staffers’ passion for what they do. Episodes reveal how the Library is so much more than buildings with books. The episode topics tend to be deep dives into services, resources and of course, the collection. The 2023 season includes subjects like Incarcerated Services, Library Kids on Library Books, KC True Crime, Unsung Heroes and more. Lesser known and emerging genres are explored like Mom-oirs, Hope Punk, Offbeat Science and Books about Book lovers.

New Name. New Format. New Season! Johnson County Library is creating 16 episodes for the 2023 podcast season. The “Jocolibrary Uncovered” podcast will release two episodes a month alternating between subject deep dives and collection deep dives. The podcast uncovers the collection and reveals the behind-the-scenes stories at the Library. The new season kicked off on April 5 and runs through November.

Co-Hosts Dave Carson and Charles Hower make a great team and are excited for the new season, which launched in April. “We really found our swing last year, our stride,” said Carson, who launched the podcast project in June 2018. The program has had several co-hosts but has built continuity and momentum since Hower signed on in early 2021.

Hower says, personally, he’s learned a lot from being part of the podcast. “Getting to speak to people about their jobs and find out their backgrounds, I really enjoyed that early on,” he said. “Now, I think my favorite part is that it feels like I’m hanging out with friends and I get to chat with them.”

Available wherever you regularly listen to podcasts, you can find the podcast by searching for “jocolibrary.” Then click subscribe when you find “Jocolibrary Uncovered.” Episodes can also be enjoyed using the built-in web player on the Library’s website at jocolibrary.org.

All past episodes are available on the Podbean podcast hosting site, with the exception of early episodes that were published to YouTube exclusively. There you will find some gems like the seven-part “Discover your Library” episodes, poetry, music, interviews and more.

