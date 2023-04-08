  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Jocolibrary Uncovered podcast

New Name. New Format. New Season! Johnson County Library is creating 16 episodes for the 2023 podcast season. The “Jocolibrary Uncovered” podcast will release two episodes a month alternating between subject deep dives and collection deep dives. The podcast uncovers the collection and reveals the behind-the-scenes stories at the Library. The new season kicked off on April 5 and runs through November.

Formerly known as “Did You Hear?”, the Library has been creating these digital recordings since 2018 and they have proven to be a fun and creative way to share Library staffers’ passion for what they do. Episodes reveal how the Library is so much more than buildings with books. The episode topics tend to be deep dives into services, resources and of course, the collection. The 2023 season includes subjects like Incarcerated Services,  Library Kids on Library Books, KC True Crime, Unsung Heroes and more. Lesser known and emerging genres are explored like Mom-oirs, Hope Punk, Offbeat Science and Books about Book lovers.