SMSD News: Join us at the R&D Forum!

The entire Shawnee Mission community is invited to celebrate student achievement and innovation at the upcoming Research & Development (R&D) Forum!

The R&D Forum is a Shawnee Mission School District tradition dating back to 1962. The event is one of the biggest showcases of the year, giving students an opportunity to display their projects in science, technology, engineering, arts, and career and technical education.