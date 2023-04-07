SMSD News: Join us at the R&D Forum!

The R&D Forum is a Shawnee Mission School District tradition dating back to 1962. The event is one of the biggest showcases of the year, giving students an opportunity to display their projects in science, technology, engineering, arts, and career and technical education.

The community is welcome to take part in this year’s 61st R&D Forum by attending the following events at the Center for Academic Achievement (CAA), 8200 W. 71st Street. Mark your calendars for events you won’t want to miss!

Showcase Open House Receptions

April 25, 2023: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

April 26, 2023: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

April 27, 2023: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Student projects will be displayed at the CAA during each reception. There will also be music performances by student groups from across the district.

Next Great Idea Pitch Competition

We all know Shawnee Mission students have great ideas!

The Next Great Idea pitch competition gives student innovators an opportunity to pitch an idea to judges for a chance to win cash prizes and turn their ideas into reality. A People’s Choice category, determined by public voters, will be awarded a $500 prize.

Community members and supporters are welcome to view the pitch competition in-person at the CAA on Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The competition will also be livestreamed and supporters, friends, and family can visit www.smsd.org for a link to watch the event and to cast a live vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting will take place after the final pitch.

Sincere appreciation is extended to the Regnier Family for their generous support for the SMSD R&D Forum. Their longstanding dedication to this districtwide event is deeply appreciated.

