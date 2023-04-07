PetSuites Stay and Play first opened its doors in Shawnee at 19800 W. 65th Terr., last month.

A new pet resort offering daycare, dog training and other pet services has opened in western Shawnee just off of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Barker Road.

It marked its official opening this week with a series of special deals culminating in a Shawnee Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

“We’re so excited to have you here,” Mayor Michelle Distler said at the welcome event. “We’re excited to have another option for our animals.”

More “Pet-Pa-Looza” specials linked to PetSuites’ opening run through April 19.

PetSuites serves dogs and cats

For puppies and dogs, PetSuites has boarding and daycare services, as well as grooming and training services on site.

For cats, they offer daytime boarding packages and overnight suite stays.

Reservations for all services are required to be made ahead of time.

What else do I need to know?

Discounts are available for families with multiple pets.

The new Shawnee PetSuites is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some vaccines are required for furry customers, and it’s also recommended customers bring their pet’s food and a few things from home to help with their stays.

Find information about costs for different services, packages and upgrades here.

This is PetSuite’s only Kansas location

PetSuites has locations around the U.S., primarily in the southeast, but it doesn’t have any others in Kansas.

There is one other KC area location on the Missouri side of the metro in Lee’s Summit.

