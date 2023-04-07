  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

New Shawnee pet resort offers boarding and grooming services

A dog plays outside at a PetSuites location. Recently, the chain opened a pet resort in Shawnee. Image via PetSuites of America on Facebook.

A new pet resort offering daycare, dog training and other pet services has opened in western Shawnee just off of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Barker Road.

PetSuites Stay and Play first opened its doors in Shawnee at 19800 W. 65th Terr., last month.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.