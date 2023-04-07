Sharren Lee Duer

Sherry graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1958. After graduation she attended Kansas State University for a brief period then returned home to marry her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Duer in 1960. They quickly began their life on the farm in Solomon, Kansas and had their first daughter, Kelley Denise in 1964. The Duers’ moved back to Kansas City to have their second daughter, Heather Lee, in 1967. Sherry was a stay-at-home mom for several years.

Sharren “Sherry” Lee Duer, 82, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving daughter, Heather (Duer) Cardin on Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was born July 8th, 1940 in Coldwater, Michigan. Sherry is the daughter of Emma Louise Wilson (Knott) Easton and Theodore Easton.

Transitioning into working at Lakemary Center in the early 1970’s she quickly realized a deeper calling of service and love, inspired by her own grandmother, that you are never too old to teach or help someone learn. Who better than the wisest population on the planet to teach the youngest and brightest population. Out of the love and respect of her own grandmother, Sherry proudly researched and wrote the grant for the first rural Foster Grandparent Program in 1976; she successfully grew that program and was the acting director for 35 years until her retirement in 2012. Inspired by those that she served, Sherry continued to grow in her knowledge to serve others and proudly received her degree from Mid America Nazarene College in 1988.

In retirement she spent much of her time attending her grandchildren’s school, sporting, musical and church events. She was active in her church and community and an active prayer warrior, praying for more than 600 individual people and families every night.

Sherry had a great love and appreciation of all thing’s music; whether performing or listening she had a very eclectic ear and enjoyed a wide range of genres. This love for music and art was cultivated throughout her life where she passed along much of that appreciation to her children and grandchildren; there was never a concert or performance that she was not front and center raving and cheering. “I have been a great audience for talent, in plays and in music. I have appreciated the wonder of the gifts God gave the world through painters, sculptors and musicians.” Throughout her life she participated in Paola Civic Theatre, directing many plays and musicals as well as performing in various productions. Sherry’s love to serve other people included participating in CROP walks, volunteering with Special Olympics, United Way; Sherry was always quick to support the community in a variety of ways.

In addition to her parents; Emma & Theodore Easton, Dale Knott, and in-law’s Howard and Polly Duer, she is preceded by her sister Gwen McDowell, her husband, Dick Duer, her oldest daughter Kelley Duer (Bashaw) and many close friends and family members.

Surviving, in addition to her daughter, Heather (Duer) Cardin and her husband Ralph Cardin, their 4 sons, Mitchell, Nick, Christian, and Isaac of Overland Park, Kansas are her brother, Brooks Easton of Prairie Village, Kansas, her niece, nephew, great nieces and two granddaughters, Cameron and Whitney Bashaw of Overland Park, Kansas. Sherry leaves behind many loving, extended family members and friends.

Services will be at Church of the Ascension 9510 W, 127th Street, OP, KS 66213

Thursday April 13, 2023

1PM Visitation

2PM Service and Luncheon immediately following. Please RSVP for the luncheon to Heather drheather@cardinwellness.com (Luncheon RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-luncheon-for-sherry-duer-tickets-610852655737)

If unable to attend the service in person you will be able to view live at this link: https://kcascension.org/communications/live/

Graveside services at 5:30PM Osawatomie Cemetery 347th & Osawatomie Road, Osawatomie, KS