Sharren Lee Duer

Sharren “Sherry” Lee Duer, 82, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving daughter, Heather (Duer) Cardin on Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was born July 8th, 1940 in Coldwater, Michigan. Sherry is the daughter of Emma Louise Wilson (Knott) Easton and Theodore Easton.

Sherry graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1958. After graduation she attended Kansas State University for a brief period then returned home to marry her high school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Duer in 1960. They quickly began their life on the farm in Solomon, Kansas and had their first daughter, Kelley Denise in 1964. The Duers’ moved back to Kansas City to have their second daughter, Heather Lee, in 1967. Sherry was a stay-at-home mom for several years.