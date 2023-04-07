  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Overland Park family, including 2 young children, escape overnight house fire

Screen shot image via Overland Park Fire Department.

Two adults and two children escaped an overnight house fire near 82nd Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park without serious injury.

Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters were called to a home at 8714 West 82nd Street at 1:11 a.m. Friday.