Overland Park and Lenexa firefighters were called to a home at 8714 West 82nd Street at 1:11 a.m. Friday.

Two adults and two children escaped an overnight house fire near 82nd Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park without serious injury.

Firefighters arrived to report heavy smoke and fire from the single-story house, with everyone said to be outside safely.

“Firefighters began an offensive fire attack and searched the home to be sure it was clear,” Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said. “One dog was rescued from a back bedroom.”

This is scene video from the overnight house fire in the 8700 blk. of W.82nd St. Thanks @LenexaFire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandPark_PD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/lSj3dRIFg4 — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) April 7, 2023

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transport the family, including two adults and two young children, to the University of Kansas Medical Center. All were in stable condition.

Recorded radio traffic stated that all four family members were exposed to smoke but escaped the house without burns or serious injuries.

Rhodes says it took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The house sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

A damage estimate has not been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.