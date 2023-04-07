Overland Park ranked healthiest city in Kansas in 2023

Overland Park has been named the healthiest city in Kansas in 2023, according to new rankings by personal finance website WalletHub.
As the only city in Kansas to make it into the top 150, Overland Park ranked 32nd overall in WalletHub’s “2023 Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America” list, which compared more than 180 of the largest cities across the country.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1