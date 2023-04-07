  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park ranked healthiest city in Kansas in 2023

Blush Boot Camp

When comparing more than 180 cities, personal finance website WalletHub dubbed Overland Park the healthiest city in Kansas in 2023. Above, people working out at Blush Boot Camp in southern Overland Park. File photo.

Overland Park has been named the healthiest city in Kansas in 2023, according to new rankings by personal finance website WalletHub.

As the only city in Kansas to make it into the top 150, Overland Park ranked 32nd overall in WalletHub’s “2023 Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America” list, which compared more than 180 of the largest cities across the country.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

