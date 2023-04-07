Lenexa, Kansas – Michelle Elaine Howell 72, born Michelle Golightly in Tachikawa Japan, currently of Kansas City MO passed away of natural causes in Lenexa, KS.

Born to Bill and Vera Golightly, Michelle married Paul Howell on October 13th 1976 with whom she had two sons, Wayne William Howell and Alexander Lee Howell. Michelle was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her sons, her sister Maria, and beloved cats Sugar and Lilly. The celebrations of Michelle’s life will be private; her ashes spread at a place of her choice prior to death.

A beloved mother, you couldn’t have asked to know a more gentle soul. “Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world.”