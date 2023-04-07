Lawrence D. Dorman

Lawrence E. Dorman, D.O. of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the age of 81.

He was born on September 14, 1941 to Otto L. and Marian L. (Besse) Dorman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheree A. (Hoppe) Dorman; and a sister, Susan L. Dorman.

He is survived by a sister, Dr. Janett (Dorman) Vale; and a brother, John P. (Phil) Dorman, and many nieces and nephews.

Dr. Dorman graduated from Northeast High School, attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, where he earned his Masters’s degree in physics and graduated from the Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Medicine earning his medical degree. Upon graduation he joined the practice of Dr. Fowler in Northeast Kansas City. Upon Dr. Fowlerâ€™s retirement, Dr. Dorman took over the practice and later moved it to Independence, Missouri. He and his wife were members of Unity Church.

Private family service.