Foster Homes Report: Meet Maggie Foster

My grandmother Dorothy was a realtor in Birmingham, Ala. I do not know the exact reason why she decided to start a real estate business at the age of 60 years old, but then again, I can’t comprehend why I would start my real estate career three months after the birth of my first child. It’s been said that she liked to help people and to dress up, which makes me smile because I now share her interest in fashion. I wonder if it ever crossed Dorothy’s mind that her decision to strike out in real estate would be the start of a legacy of realtors in her family. My mother Cheri is a broker with her best friend in my hometown of Wamego, Kan. When they started their brokerage, they set only one steadfast business rule: to always put their friendship ahead of any personal interests. They remain best friends today. My brother continues to run our family’s title business in northeast Kansas. He still hasn’t paid me for that time I worked there during my college winter break. So Jake, if you’re reading this – you owe me money.

I guess you could say I’ve got real estate in my blood. I am a third-generation realtor on my mother’s side and my dad started a title company in the 1980s. In addition to an interest in all things real estate, in my family we seem to share an affinity for people and a personal responsibility to work hard for others.

Now I’m coming into my own in this family of real estate enthusiasts. As a local realtor with ReeceNichols – The Village, I’m proud to introduce myself as your new weekly residential real estate columnist for the Shawnee Mission Post. This is my first time writing a weekly column, but I’m going to put my best foot forward and endeavor to bring you thoughtful commentary regarding our beloved Kansas City real estate market.

I work hard in this market every day, and as anyone who works in real estate will tell you, no two days are the same. My goal in this column is to share my experiences and lessons learned in residential real estate. One of the best parts of my job is that I am constantly meeting new people: new clients, plumbers, appraisers, agents, lenders, tradespeople, decorators, lawyers and many others. And, because I’m fortunate to know these wonderful people I encounter in my real estate pursuits, I’m going to bring you commentary from them so that you may also benefit. Stay tuned to find out what’s happening in the local market, housing trends, listing and buying tips, new listings, market reports and more.

When I’m not listing and showing houses to my clients throughout the KC metro area, you can find me at a local tennis court, Hattie’s Coffee, Power Life yoga, Meadowbrook Park, or Starbucks. Did you notice how I put two coffee shops in the previous sentence? This is because as a proud mom of two young boys, I’ve got to keep my energy up. After all, I have a legacy to continue and perhaps even pass along.

And without further ado, I present Maggie Foster’s first real estate market report:

Johnson County market update



This past week in Johnson County, there were 982 active listings and 1,235 listings under contract per the Heartland MLS.