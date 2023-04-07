  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Homes Report: Meet Maggie Foster

I guess you could say I’ve got real estate in my blood. I am a third-generation realtor on my mother’s side and my dad started a title company in the 1980s. In addition to an interest in all things real estate, in my family we seem to share an affinity for people and a personal responsibility to work hard for others.

My grandmother Dorothy was a realtor in Birmingham, Ala. I do not know the exact reason why she decided to start a real estate business at the age of 60 years old, but then again, I can’t comprehend why I would start my real estate career three months after the birth of my first child. It’s been said that she liked to help people and to dress up, which makes me smile because I now share her interest in fashion. I wonder if it ever crossed Dorothy’s mind that her decision to strike out in real estate would be the start of a legacy of realtors in her family. My mother Cheri is a broker with her best friend in my hometown of Wamego, Kan. When they started their brokerage, they set only one steadfast business rule: to always put their friendship ahead of any personal interests. They remain best friends today. My brother continues to run our family’s title business in northeast Kansas. He still hasn’t paid me for that time I worked there during my college winter break. So Jake, if you’re reading this – you owe me money.