Edna “Anne” Beth Darnall

Dec. 6, 1929 – March 25, 2023

Beloved Mother and Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Anne Darnall, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at the age of 93. She leaves behind a legacy of love for the Lord, her family, and friends. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Will D. Darnall, brothers Will D. Darnall, Jr, and R.O. Darnall, and beloved sister, Miriam Darnall (Sis). She is survived by a son, Alan Manning, and daughter, Sheryl Manning; granddaughters Meredith Thompson of Bucyrus, KS, Autumn Manning and husband Michael Manning of Overland Park, KS, and Maggie Manning of Kansas City MO; great-grandsons Charlie and Liam Manning, and great-granddaughters Maddie, Grace, and Blaire Thompson, and niece Sandra Eldred (who was more like a daughter) of Tylertown, MS, and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.