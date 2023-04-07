Edna “Anne” Beth Darnall

Beloved Mother and Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Anne Darnall, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at the age of 93. She leaves behind a legacy of love for the Lord, her family, and friends. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Will D. Darnall, brothers Will D. Darnall, Jr, and R.O. Darnall, and beloved sister, Miriam Darnall (Sis). She is survived by a son, Alan Manning, and daughter, Sheryl Manning; granddaughters Meredith Thompson of Bucyrus, KS, Autumn Manning and husband Michael Manning of Overland Park, KS, and Maggie Manning of Kansas City MO; great-grandsons Charlie and Liam Manning, and great-granddaughters Maddie, Grace, and Blaire Thompson, and niece Sandra Eldred (who was more like a daughter) of Tylertown, MS, and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Anne was born in Clarks, LA, and grew up in nearby Pineville, LA. She graduated from Louisiana College and attended Southwestern Southern Baptist Seminary, where she met her future husband, a ministerial student. They married in 1954 and started a family. She became a preacher’s wife and a schoolteacher and taught elementary grades, music, and eventually received her Master’s degree to teach special education. She loved children and thrived in shaping young minds.

Anne was the matriarch of a musical family, sharing her love of hymns and musicals. She loved singing with the family on countless trips, teaching her children and grandchildren countless songs and the many hymns she loved.

In her later years, Anne spent hours researching and cataloging family history and ancestry, finding endless fascination with various connections. She also discovered the novels of Jane Austen. Anne became a devoted follower of Austen, to the point of devouring even the books written about the author. A personal highlight for Anne was a family trip to England to see the settings of the Austen novels.

A memorial celebration of Anne’s life will take place Wednesday, March 29th at Christ Lutheran Church, Overland Park, KS, at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:30 AM.