This week’s 5 to Try is not kidding around. Sometimes, Mom and Dad (or Grandma and Grandpa) just want a break and need to find a good restaurant to take the kiddos.

That’s why this week, we asked readers to send in their top picks for the most kid-friendly restaurants in Johnson County for our weekly 5 to Try.

Here are some of our reader’s recommendations:

Knub’s Pub

Located in Shawnee, this American pub is a top pick for Post readers this week.

That’s partly because kids eat for just $1 on Wednesdays at Knub’s Pub, which offers nachos, chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, fried pickles and more.

“Several pinball machines and the owner and management staff are very kid-friendly,” Post reader Ron Kaminski wrote. “The nachos and chicken strips are my granddaughter’s favorites.”

Visit Knub’s Pub at 5368 Roberts Street from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Thursday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

A national chain with a Westwood location, Blue Sushi Sake Grill is another kid-friendly eatery to try out, according to our reader recommendations.

The sushi restaurant serves a number of sushi and sashimi rolls including a beloved bento box.

This comes with the choice of an entree like a maki roll or chicken tenders alongside edamame, a starch option and fruit.

“My grandsons love the kid’s bento boxes at Blue Sushi Sake in Westwood,” Post reader Ruth Hopkins wrote.

Visit Blue Sushi Sake Grill at 4705 Rainbow Boulevard 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant

This Shawnee burger restaurant with other Kansas City metro locations is a top contender for the most kid-friendly spot in Johnson County.

That’s probably because Fritz’s famous toy trains — not waiters — deliver food to customers on custom-made tracks that encircle the dining area and enliven any family meal with the sounds of chugging engines and tooting whistles.

“Great place to take kids — they’ll be entertained your whole visit watching trains deliver food to the tables,” Matt Oliver wrote on Google.

Visit the Shawnee location, 13802 W. 63rd Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

First Watch

Another well-known local chain, Post readers say First Watch is a kid-friendly breakfast spot to check out and one that comes recommended by multiple readers.

First Watch serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, with options like French toast, Belgian waffles and pancakes for the kiddos.

First Watch has several locations in Johnson County, including multiple in Overland Park, a Shawnee, Fairway and Prairie Village location.

Kansas City Bier Co.

This one is just outside of Johnson County, but Kansas City Bier Company is another one Post readers recommend for people with kids.

That’s because, as one Post reader says, kids can play while adults enjoy drinks at this Waldo brewery, across State Line near Prairie Village Leawood.

“While adults have a drink at a picnic table, kids can play soccer on the lawn and little ones can run around the playhouse,” Post reader Libby Gertken said. “They can come back to the table for a giant pretzel and a local root beer. Sometimes we even bring a deck of cards.”

Visit KC Bier Co., 310 W. 79th Street, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.