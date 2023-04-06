New convenience store coming to growing part of Lenexa

A new convenience store and gas station is coming to the corner of K-10 Highway and Ridgeview Road.
On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission signed off on a final plan for a two-story retail building expected to house a Berger convenience store in a growing commercial center near Lenexa’s border with Olathe.
