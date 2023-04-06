  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Sharon Kay Baylor

Sharon Baylor’s passing on Thursday, March 23, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at ECC of Shawnee Church, 5650 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KANSAS.