The first Prairie Village public forum to discuss the city’s hotly contested housing recommendations is likely happening in two months.

UPDATE : This story has been updated to reflect more accurate information about when the forum will be held.

City staff told the planning commission on Tuesday the tentative date was May 23. Deputy City Administrator Nickie Lee told the Post on Thursday the date is actually to be determined, though likely to be held in June due to schedules.

This comes nearly a year after the city council first approved a series of recommendations from a specially appointed committee which aimed at suggesting ways the city could make housing more attainable in the increasingly expensive suburb.

Since then, the recommendations have been revised twice following at-times heated pushback from residents who have loosely coalesced around a group calling itself “Stop Rezoning PV.”

City staff said next month’s forum will focus on residential, mixed and commercial zoning districts, which are all included to some degree in the housing recommendations.

The city is looking at diversifying its housing

Chris Brewster, the city’s planning consultant, told the planning commission Tuesday that the intent of next month’s forum is to take a look at potential housing options for some residential districts, mixed-use districts and commercial districts.

This includes potentially finding ways to incorporate more duplexes, triplexes, row houses and apartments into some parts of the city.

Single-family districts, which make up the vast majority of zoned land in Prairie Village, will not be part of the discussion at next month’s forum, according to city officials.

Another goal of the forum is to “increase awareness and understanding of” the housing options that could come to these specific districts with potential zoning changes, he said.

What will happen at the forum?

The plan is for this first forum to be an open house-style gathering with three “stations,” each addressing a different theme.

A staff member will welcome guests and take them to one of the three stations, where they will be met by a different staff member.

City staff also plans for feedback sheets and online forms to be part of the forum, Brewster said.

It is likely to be a two-hour event in the evening around 6 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, with a second event at a later time.

What happens after this forum?

Brewster said the plan is to schedule two or three work sessions with the planning commission over a few months to work on potential housing solutions.

Once those wrap up, there would be another public forum to present the outcomes, he said.

Only after the public forum would there be a public hearing to potentially move forward with any recommendations, he said.

