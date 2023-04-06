  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

First Prairie Village public forum on housing will likely be in June

Prairie Village housing

The first public forum about Prairie Village's housing recommendations is likely to be held in June at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse. Here's what attendees can expect. FIle photo

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect more accurate information about when the forum will be held.

The first Prairie Village public forum to discuss the city’s hotly contested housing recommendations is likely happening in two months.

