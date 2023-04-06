Leawood proposes using federal funds to build pickleball courts

Leawood is considering whether to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for more pickleball courts for public use.
The Leawood City Council in a Monday work session reviewed multiple city projects — including installation of new pickleball courts — for which the city wants to pay with funds earmarked for its use from the American Rescue Plan Act.
