This Johnson County 11-year-old wants to make it easier for kids to volunteer

Madilyn Rodriguez displays her website kickstartkc.com in its mobile version. The website, launched last month, aims to connect kids her age with volunteer opportunities available to them in the community.

Madilyn Rodriguez recently started the website kickstartkc.com, aimed at connecting kids her age with volunteer opportunities available to them in the Kansas City area. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Madilyn Rodriguez, a Johnson County 11-year-old, has always had a “big heart,” her father’s fiancee Rosie Lopez said.

But Rodriguez, who was recently crowned the pre-teen Miss Kansas through the Princess of America pageant, found it difficult to find service opportunities in the community for kids her age. She knew they had to be out there but was having a hard time finding them.

