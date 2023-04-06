But Rodriguez, who was recently crowned the pre-teen Miss Kansas through the Princess of America pageant , found it difficult to find service opportunities in the community for kids her age. She knew they had to be out there but was having a hard time finding them.

Madilyn Rodriguez, a Johnson County 11-year-old, has always had a “big heart,” her father’s fiancee Rosie Lopez said.

So, she set out to make it easier, ultimately launching her own website last month called kickstartkc.com.

“I just hope that at least one kid can figure out how to volunteer and help out in their community the way that I love to,” Rodriguez told the Post.

KICK stands for ‘kids in community konnect’

Rodriguez said she hopes the name and online platform inspires kids her age to “kick” their way into volunteering “at a faster pace.”

Under the site’s “Volunteering” tab, it lists several community service organizations that accept volunteers who are still in elementary and middle school, including community food pantry Nourish KC, Kansas City Hospice and Children’s Mercy.

Some organizations require children under a certain age to be accompanied by an adult.

Each group is listed out with their requirements and comes links to more information.

Madilyn’s favorite volunteering spots are clearly marked

Rodriguez marks her personal favorite volunteering spots with an animated star wearing a cape she calls the “golden superstar.”

Her top choices include the Starfish Project, which gives work training to women who have escaped human trafficking.

She also personally recommends The Single Mom KC, Clothed With Dignity Boutique in Overland Park and Harvesters.

Rodriguez also keeps up a blog

A big feature of Rodriguez’s website is her blog, where she shares her personal experiences volunteering at some of the organizations the site lists.

Some of her posts are videos, some are in writing.

There’s also a calendar page that will eventually be used to show upcoming events in need of volunteers.

There is room to grow kickstartkc.com

Christian Rodriguez, Madilyn’s father, said the list on Kickstartkc.com isn’t exhaustive of all that is available in the metro, just a reflection of what the Rodriguez family has found so far.

On the website, there is an option to submit a form at the bottom of the home page. They use that to add more volunteering opportunities to the website.

