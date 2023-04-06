Madilyn Rodriguez recently started the website kickstartkc.com, aimed at connecting kids her age with volunteer opportunities available to them in the Kansas City area. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Madilyn Rodriguez, a Johnson County 11-year-old, has always had a “big heart,” her father’s fiancee Rosie Lopez said.
But Rodriguez, who was recently crowned the pre-teen Miss Kansas through the Princess of America pageant, found it difficult to find service opportunities in the community for kids her age. She knew they had to be out there but was having a hard time finding them.
So, she set out to make it easier, ultimately launching her own website last month called kickstartkc.com.
“I just hope that at least one kid can figure out how to volunteer and help out in their community the way that I love to,” Rodriguez told the Post.
KICK stands for ‘kids in community konnect’
Rodriguez said she hopes the name and online platform inspires kids her age to “kick” their way into volunteering “at a faster pace.”
Under the site’s “Volunteering” tab, it lists several community service organizations that accept volunteers who are still in elementary and middle school, including community food pantry Nourish KC, Kansas City Hospice and Children’s Mercy.
Some organizations require children under a certain age to be accompanied by an adult.
Each group is listed out with their requirements and comes links to more information.
Madilyn’s favorite volunteering spots are clearly marked
Rodriguez marks her personal favorite volunteering spots with an animated star wearing a cape she calls the “golden superstar.”
Her top choices include the Starfish Project, which gives work training to women who have escaped human trafficking.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
