Kansas lawmakers override governor’s veto, enacting ban on trans athletes

The Kansas Legislature passed a bill banning transgender girls from girls sports by overriding a veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Some lawmakers were emotional after the vote, including Democratic Rep. Heather Meyer, who is the mother of a transgender child. Photo credit Blaise Mesa/Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen, Blaise Mesa and Samantha Horton 

The Kansas Legislature finally rallied enough votes on Wednesday needed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill banning transgender girls and women from girls and women’s sports at public schools and colleges.