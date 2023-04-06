  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Juanita Mae Turner

July 14, 1927 — April 3, 2023

Olathe — Juanita Mae (Hartley) Turner, of Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Services will be held on Friday, April 7th at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 13310 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, the funeral service at 11:00 am, followed by graveside service at Olathe Memorial Cemetery.