Juanita Mae Turner

Olathe — Juanita Mae (Hartley) Turner, of Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Services will be held on Friday, April 7th at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 13310 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, the funeral service at 11:00 am, followed by graveside service at Olathe Memorial Cemetery.

Juanita was born July 14, 1927 on a farm near Olathe, Kansas, to Guy W. and Olive V. (Francke) Hartley. Juanita lived most of her life in Olathe except for two years during high school when she lived in Overland Park, KS, graduating from Shawnee Mission Rural High School (North) in 1945.

Upon graduation from high school she went to work for Oak Investment Company. In 1948 she joined The First National Bank of Olathe as a bookkeeper. After 39 years of service, in June of 1987 Juanita retired as Senior Vice President and Cashier.

After retirement, Juanita served on the Board of Directors of The First National Bank through 1991. She was also a member of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, working as the Ticket Chairman for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner for 26 years.

Juanita met her husband, Russell, in 1944 during World War II when he was stationed at the Olathe Naval Air Base. They fell in love and married in March of 1945 and celebrated 75 years of marriage in March of 2020 just before Russell passed.

Juanita was a long-time member of The First Presbyterian Church of Olathe, until its closure, serving as Deacon, Elder and in other roles in service to the church and then became a member of The New Hope Presbyterian Church of Olathe. Her relationship with Christ was central to all she did in her life and always wanted others to know the love and salvation through Christ that was available to them.

She was the Matriarch of the family setting a work ethic and spiritual example for all. She cherished family time and her home was always the gathering place for birthdays and holidays. She and Russell bought a motor home upon retirement and traveled to Arizona in the winters and joined other RV’ers in Kansas traveling to locations together during other times of the year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Nadyne Hartley Fusco, her brother Francke Hartley, her husband of 75 years Russell Turner, her daughter Sherlyn (Sherry) DeVault, and her grandson Sean Morelli. She is survived by son James Turner (Vincenza) of Daytona Beach, FL, daughter Lisa Turner (Mary Malina) of Erie, CO, four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on the New Hope Presbyterian YouTube page. Go to the New Hope Presbyterian Church website at www.newhopepca.net and click on “Watch Here” in the green box on the top of the home page.

In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Juanita may be made to The New Hope Presbyterian Church, General Fund.