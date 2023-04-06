  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Conflict and the Big Bull Creek

Lawrence Raid – While depicting the proslavery raid on Lawrence, Kan., raids like this happened on a smaller scale across Johnson County during the Border War and Civil War era. Courtesy Library of Congress. https://www.loc.gov/item/2004669987/

By the Johnson County Museum

Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s (JCPRD) Big Bull Creek Park is a beautiful, serene, natural setting located near Edgerton. Visitors likely have no idea that the area was once the setting for some of the most contested moments in the county’s history. The history of the Border War and the Civil War played out along the banks of Big Bull Creek, where differing visions for the future of Kansas clashed. A new interpretive marker soon to be installed in the park reveals more of that history and is the subject of this month’s blog post.