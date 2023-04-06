Donald H. Pratt

Don was born in Hays, KS to Donald and Ida Pratt on December 2, 1937. He grew up in Hays with his two brothers, Lawrence (deceased) and Steve. He developed a passion for airplanes much like his father. He first started flying airplanes at age 14 and was a crop-duster during summer breaks. He attended Wichita State University earning a civil engineering degree and bringing the national fraternity Beta Theta Tau to WSU and becoming its first chapter President. He spent three years in the United States Air Force as a Base Civil Engineer at Otis Airfare Base in Wareham, Massachusetts He was disappointed that he was unable to fly for the Air Force, as it was determined that he was green/gray color blind. After receiving an honorable discharge, he attended Harvard University and earned his MBA.

Upon graduation, he went to work with Butler Manufacturing. Don spent 36 years at Butler building an illustrious career. He started as an industrial engineer in Galesburg, Illinois and after several years was brought to the headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. Over the next three decades he became the President and then Chairman of the Board, growing the company both nationally and internationally. After his retirement he served as the Independent Chairman of the Board at American Century Investments for seven years and considered his time at American Century to be both fulfilling and rewarding.

While at Wichita State, Don met George-Ann Hinkle and they were married June 7, 1960. They were married for 61 years prior to her passing in 2021. He and George-Ann raised their family of two children, Jacqueline and Donald, in Kansas City. Don generously shared his knowledge and time in his community as well; serving on the Nelson Gallery Board of Trustees, and the Union National Bank Board in Wichita, Ks. He was a longtime member of Mission Hills Country Club and the River Club. In his retirement, Don and George-Ann adopted Shelbyville, TN. as their second home. While George-Ann pursued her equestrian passion with Tennessee Walking horses, Don became an active member of the community. He was very involved with St William Catholic Church as well as the Riverbend Country Club. Don was an avid golfer and particularly enjoyed time spent on the course with his son, and life long friends. He was particularly proud of his club tournament wins and the opportunity to play in several pro-am events with American Century.

Don was a thoughtful, wise and gracious man who was always willing to listen and provide guidance. Don is survived by two children, Jacqueline P. (Matthew) McGuire and Donald A. (Kathy) Pratt; two grandchildren, Kevin (Courtney) Crawford and Grant (Alivia) Crawford; and a great-granddaughter, Lilliana Lynn Crawford.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11 at St. Ann Catholic Church Chapel, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mission Hills Country Club at a date and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wayside Waifs.

