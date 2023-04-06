  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donald H. Pratt

Prairie Village, Kansas – Donald H. Pratt, age 85, of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Don was born in Hays, KS to Donald and Ida Pratt on December 2, 1937. He grew up in Hays with his two brothers, Lawrence (deceased) and Steve. He developed a passion for airplanes much like his father. He first started flying airplanes at age 14 and was a crop-duster during summer breaks. He attended Wichita State University earning a civil engineering degree and bringing the national fraternity Beta Theta Tau to WSU and becoming its first chapter President. He spent three years in the United States Air Force as a Base Civil Engineer at Otis Airfare Base in Wareham, Massachusetts He was disappointed that he was unable to fly for the Air Force, as it was determined that he was green/gray color blind. After receiving an honorable discharge, he attended Harvard University and earned his MBA.