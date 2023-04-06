  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Carl Wilkes, Johnson County’s first Black mayor, dies at 80

The first Black mayor of a Johnson County city, Carl Wilkes, above in an archival photo, died last week at the age of 80. He served as the mayor of Merriam from 2001 to 2009. Photo via city of Merriam website.

Carl Wilkes, the first Black mayor of a Johnson County city, has died.

According to his obituary, he died Thursday, March 28, at the age of 80.

