Sondra Jean (Gayer) Latimer

Sondra was born to Earl and Lucille Gayer on January 19, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. Her family later moved to Southern California where she attended and graduated from Whittier High School. As the youngest and the only girl, she was well loved. She moved to Houston (Alief) in 1974.

She worked in the accounting department at the Rives Carlberg Advertising agency for thirty years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross-stitching as well as crocheting. She cross-stitched stockings for each of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and cruising and she especially loved Disneyland. She was a loyal and devoted friend and will be missed by many people.

Sondra joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in August of 1979 and she was a devoted member for the remainder of her life. She served in many positions within the church working with children, youth and the sisters in Relief Society. She was dedicated to ministering to the needs of others and especially enjoyed her 20+ years of service in the Houston Texas LDS Temple. She had faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ. Her faith and her family were the most important things in her life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Gayer, her mother, Etta Lucille (Murphy) Gayer, and her brothers, Curtis O’Neal Gayer and Stanley Bryce Gayer. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Brian) Field and Kristie (Brent) Tomlinson as well as her nine grandchildren: Ashley (Field) McNeer, Alex Luna-Field, Devon Tomlinson, Riley Tomlinson, Emily (Field) Springer, Jacob Tomlinson, Bethany Field, Kailey Field, Hannah Tomlinson, and eight great-grandchildren.