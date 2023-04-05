  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village is 2nd JoCo city to adopt antisemitism measure

Prairie Village antisemitism defnition

Prairie Village on Monday joined Leawood as the first two Johnson County cities to adopt a non-legally binding resolution condemning and defining antisemitism. File photo.

Prairie Village is now the second Johnson County city to adopt a resolution formally defining antisemitism in response to an ongoing uptick in reported instances of antisemitic hate both nationally and around the Kansas City region.

Leawood is the only other Johnson County city currently with such a resolution on the books, which uses the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism as a means for guiding public response to any potential acts of hate.

