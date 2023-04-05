  Lucie Krisman  - Overland Park

Overland Park hospital unveils new cardiovascular ICU

Overland Park Regional Medical Center cardiovascular wing

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center opened a new cardiovascular ICU and specialty care unit this week. Above, hospital officials at Tuesday's ribbon-cutting. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The Overland Park Regional Medical Center has expanded its capacity to treat serious cardiovascular illnesses and conditions.

Hospital officials and city leaders on Tuesday unveiled a new cardiovascular ICU and specialty care unit at the hospital located at 10500 Quivira Road.

