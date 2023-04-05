  Nikki Lansford  - Oak Park Mall

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus coming to Oak Park Mall

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus, which will have clowns, gymnasts and more, is coming to Overland Park at the end month and will set up at the Oak Park Mall. Photo via Garden Bros Nuclear Circus.

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Overland Park at the end of the month and will set up at Oak Park Mall.

Dubbed the “World’s Largest Circus Under The Biggest Big Top On Earth,” the century-old circus will host four shows at the mall between April 27 and 30.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!