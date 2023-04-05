  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

He founded Mill Valley’s wrestling program. Now he’s getting Hall of Fame nod.

Travis Keal built the Mill Valley boys wrestling program from scratch beginning in 2000, the year the school opened. Now, he's about to be inducted into the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Travis Keal, who retired from coaching in 2022, helped build the Mill Valley wrestling program in the school's first days. Now, he's set to be recognized alongside some of the state's great wrestling coaches. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Travis Keal is the founder of Mill Valley High School’s wrestling program and a long-time educator in USD 232.

And soon, he’ll have another career achievement: the Hall of Fame.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.