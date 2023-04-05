Developers want to convert an existing building at 9401 Renner Blvd in the Renner Corporate Centre office park into apartments and add a neighboring building with housing units as well.
The plan would add 300 new multifamily units in the much-traveled corridor around 95th Street and Interstate 435.
On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission approved the Residences at Renner 95 final plan by consent, meaning the item wasn’t discussed but was approved alongside a series of other planning items.
About 315 units are planned
- The existing five-story building at 9401 Renner Blvd. would be renovated to add 75 apartments, ranging in size from one bedroom to three bedrooms, on the upper four levels.
- That building would also have commercial and office spaces, retail and community amenities on the lower level.
- A second five-story building with a footprint more than twice the size of its neighbor is also planned with nearly 240 apartment units.
Other amenities are planned
- The new building will also have an internal parking structure and an outdoor courtyard space with a pool, bocce ball field, fire pit and community seating.
- Additional outdoor amenities are planned, including a dog park and pickleball courts.
It’s not exactly what the city envisioned for that area
- Last year, the Lenexa City Council signed off on rezoning for the property and an attached preliminary site plan, reclassifying it as a planned mixed-use district.
- In the city’s long-range comprehensive plan, that area was originally envisioned for office uses as well as research and development with a particular focus on medicine, bioscience and technology, according to city documents.
- That’s not what’s planned in this development, but the Residences at Renner 95 proposal is in line with what’s in the area already, including other mixed-use projects at nearby City Center and along I-435.
- A compatibility assessment was completed in December, when the council gave the greenlight to rezoning.
Next steps:
- The planning commission gets the final say on final plans outside of Lenexa City Center.
- That means the Residences at Renner 95 plan won’t go before the city council.
- Subsequent permits may be required, but those can be handled without another vote.
More Lenexa development news: Engineering firm looks to expand Lenexa City Center footprint
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1