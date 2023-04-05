  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa commission OKs plan to convert office building into apartments

The Residences at Renner 95 intend to convert an existing office building into apartments and add a new building for the same purpose as well. That would bring about 315 units to a high-trafficked area of Lenexa.

Developers want to convert an existing building at 9401 Renner Blvd in the Renner Corporate Centre office park into apartments and add a neighboring building with housing units as well.

The plan would add 300 new multifamily units in the much-traveled corridor around 95th Street and Interstate 435.

