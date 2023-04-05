Judith Ann Cussen

Overland Park — Judith Ann (Judy) Cussen was born Judith Ann Hawkins to Fred and Margaret Hawkins on March 17, 1941. She grew up in Pleasant Hill, Illinois and attended Pawnee High School. She graduated from Millikin University in 1963 with a degree in English and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi sorority. She married fellow John Adams High School (South Bend, IN) teacher Jack D. Cussen on December 22, 1964. Judy gave birth to her son Dennis Wayne Cussen in South Bend on October 20, 1969. She gave birth to her younger son Mark on December 20, 1970 in Washington DC (while they lived in Laurel, Maryland). She and her family moved to Indianapolis shortly thereafter and lived there for seven years. Jack and Judy then moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where they lived for four years. Another move took them to St. Louis, MO where they lived for seven years before finally moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1992 where she resided for the rest of her life.

Judy was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and attended church all her life. She was also active in her Sunday School class, and in several Bible Studies over the years. The many friends that she made there credited her with being able to speak encouraging words to the less fortunate and in a prison ministry. She worked many temporary jobs through the years and then worked as an administrative assistant for Colonial Presbyterian for several years before retiring in 2006. Judy remained a steadfast presence at Colonial until her death on Saturday, April 1st, 2023. When she wasn’t working or volunteering, Judy enjoyed playing Scrabble and Sudoku, reading, time with family, visiting with friends and watching Chiefs football and Cardinals baseball.

Judy is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Hoover) Hawkins originally of Pleasant Hill, IL, her father, Fred Hawkins originally of Florence, CO, and is survived in death by her sister, Sheila Miller (Vernon): loving husband of 59 years, Jack Cussen; Son, Dennis Cussen (Rebecca); Son, Mark Cussen; and grandchildren Mindy, Katy, Sergei, Tania and Masha.

A funeral service will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church at 95th and Wornall Road in Kansas City, MO on Thursday April 6 at 2:00 p,m, The family will be there to greet relatives and friends. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Colonial Presbyterian Church (colonialkc.org)