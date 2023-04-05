  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Judith Ann Cussen

March 17, 1941 — April 1, 2023

Overland Park — Judith Ann (Judy) Cussen was born Judith Ann Hawkins to Fred and Margaret Hawkins on March 17, 1941. She grew up in Pleasant Hill, Illinois and attended Pawnee High School. She graduated from Millikin University in 1963 with a degree in English and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi sorority. She married fellow John Adams High School (South Bend, IN) teacher Jack D. Cussen on December 22, 1964. Judy gave birth to her son Dennis Wayne Cussen in South Bend on October 20, 1969. She gave birth to her younger son Mark on December 20, 1970 in Washington DC (while they lived in Laurel, Maryland). She and her family moved to Indianapolis shortly thereafter and lived there for seven years. Jack and Judy then moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where they lived for four years. Another move took them to St. Louis, MO where they lived for seven years before finally moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1992 where she resided for the rest of her life.