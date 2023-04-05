“Our commission is a nonpartisan board by design,” he said. “While that doesn’t mean that members of our commission are without political beliefs, it means we can set aside partisan rhetoric and gamesmanship and focus on those solutions that best serve Johnson County.”

Although the political climate is harsh right now, Johnson County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly expressed hope Tuesday that partisan differences can be put aside in favor of priorities like support for mental health, an aging population, regional transit and financial stability.

It was Kelly’s first State of the County address, given before about 800 people at the Overland Park Convention Center on Tuesday.

Kelly, who was elected to the position in November and replaced long-serving chair Ed Eilert when he was sworn into office in January, praised the past accomplishments and ongoing efforts of county officials.

He said he hopes next year’s budget — the first he’ll be in office to vote on — will “prioritize our people” while being mindful of the struggles caused by high housing costs and increasing property values.

“And we want to make sure we are a community that values and welcomes all who hope to start their own Johnson County journey, no matter where they come from, what they look like, who they love or to whom they pray,” he said.

That means recognizing the “value in different lived experiences, cultures and viewpoints,” on boards, commissions and celebrations, he said.

Praise for elections and public health

Kelly singled out two departments in particular for their work: public health and elections.

The public health department has been an important resource for COVID-19 testing kits and vaccinations, he said, repeating the commission’s current recommendation that people get vaccinated. (The commission voted recently to end several other pandemic recommendations, including those regarding masking and social distancing.)

He also mentioned the county’s former public health director, Dr. Sanmi Areola, who resigned in November but began his job right before the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

“Dr. Areola led us through the public health crisis with competence, care and grace. We recognize his service and owe him a huge debt of gratitude for his effort to keep our community healthy and safe,” he said.

Charlie Hunt is now interim health director while the county searches for Areola’s permanent replacement.

Kelly also mentioned the county election office for running last year’s primary and general elections, plus a ballot recount of August’s much-discussed abortion amendment vote.

He said the recount resulted in a difference of 0.0002% of the total ballots cast, proving the elections were accurate, and he thanked Election Commissioner Fred Sherman.

“Despite those who continue to perpetuate misinformation, it’s because of you (election workers), our procedures and our technology that we conduct safe, secure, efficient and accurate elections. We should stand together to acknowledge that fact.”

Future priorities

Kelly cited “reckless spending cuts by past Kansas Legislatures” and vowed to continue the county’s work of “doing what the legislature hasn’t in providing for our residents.”

He also said the expansion of Medicaid “would help even more.”

Other things he mentioned as upcoming priorities:

Regional transit, including a comprehensive electric vehicle charging network. Kelly said the county transportation network must meet current and future needs: “Outdated ways of thinking and underperforming practices must be re-evaluated to meet the opportunities of the day.”

Sustainability and green construction continue to be important, he said, and the county has ten buildings now certified by the nonprofit U.S. Green Building Council for sustainable construction. He said he hopes to look for more opportunities in the federal Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to lower emissions and save taxpayer dollars.

Other human services for mental health, support for seniors and housing insecurity: he said he would look into ways to leverage federal funds for county programs.

Other highlights:

Among other recent developments Kelly mentioned:

Panasonic’s electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto is the largest private development in Kansas history. Kelly praised the bipartisan effort that won the project over other locations.

New Century Commerce Center is another large undertaking to develop 850 acres around the New Century Air Center in Gardner.

The board of county commissioners recently approved two $1 million allocations for affordable housing projects – Hedge Lane in Shawnee and Prairiebrook Apartments in Gardner.

The start of work on an expansion of U.S. 69 Highway, adding toll lanes in both directions south of 103rd Street.

Major rebuilding projects to modernize wastewater treatment plans. The Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment plant was completed last year and next up will be the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility along the county’s northern edge.

Two new Med-Act facilities are being built in Lenexa and Shawnee.

The speech can be watched in its entirety on the county’s YouTube channel.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.