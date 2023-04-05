  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

JoCo Chair Mike Kelly praises elections, public health in first State of the County

Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly delivers the State of the County address on Tuesday, April 4, at the Overland Park Convention Center. Screen shot image via YouTube.

Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly delivers the State of the County address on Tuesday, April 4, at the Overland Park Convention Center. Screen shot image via YouTube.

Although the political climate is harsh right now, Johnson County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly expressed hope Tuesday that partisan differences can be put aside in favor of priorities like support for mental health, an aging population, regional transit and financial stability.

“Our commission is a nonpartisan board by design,” he said. “While that doesn’t mean that members of our commission are without political beliefs, it means we can set aside partisan rhetoric and gamesmanship and focus on those solutions that best serve Johnson County.”