Joseph Hamilton Jr., beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away at his home of 17 years on April 2, 2023, at the age of 67, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with lung cancer and other heart-related illness.

Joe Hamilton was born on April 23, 1955, in Quincy, Illinois. He spent his formative years in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he attended Bishop Leblond High School. While young and continuing through high school, Joe played basketball and baseball and was always up to mischief. Many

of his fondest memories were made in St. Joe, and he enjoyed regaling others with tales of his legendary exploits during these years. He leaves many good friends in St. Joseph and Kansas City. He always kept in contact with his high school and college buddies and loved them to the end.

Joe attended The University of Missouri, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He made lifelong friends at MU and was always the life of the party, hence the nickname “Dancing Bear.” Joe was known for his quick wit, love of sports, and his ability to make an entire room laugh at any given moment.

Joe was a hard worker with an indefatigable spirit. After owning Bubbles Liquor Store for many years and trying his hand at the mortgage business, Joe settled into a career at the IRS, where he helped others navigate the labyrinth that is our nation’s tax code. In his later years, Joe would often spend his time reading, watching sports, talking politics, always making jokes, and spending time with family who loved him greatly.

Joe was a devoted Missouri Tigers fan, as well as an adamant KC sports nut. He was a loving husband and father who spent many hours watching, supporting, and loving his children, and who also enjoyed goofing around with his many nieces and nephews. He had a renowned ability to alter the tone of any good song by changing the words. Joe could always be counted on for a dad joke, a wry observation, or a tall tale. Joe never knew a stranger and was a friend to all.

Joe is preceded in death by his beloved father, Joe Hamilton Sr., and leaves behind a loving wife Karen, and two children, Haley and Charlie, his mother, Iva, his sisters Julie (Duke), Jennifer (John), and brother Jeff (Adrianne), and many nieces and nephews. He was a great man, whose greatness is reflected in his children, and in the hearts and memories of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Visitation

Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS

Thursday, April 06, 2023

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

10250 W 63rd St.

Merriam, Kansas 66203

Funeral Service

Charter Funerals – Shawnee Mission, KS

Thursday, April 06, 2023

7:00 PM

10250 W 63rd St.

Merriam, Kansas 66203