  Staff Report  - Best of Johnson County

Best of Johnson County 2023 nominations will open May 1

A graphic showing the Best of Johnson County 2023 logo

After a wildly successful debut last year, the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post will again be helping recognize and celebrate the people and businesses that make Johnson County such a great place to live, work and play with the 2023 installment of Best of Johnson County.

Starting May 1, Post readers will begin nominating their favorites in 140 categories, from pizza to pre-schools and cocktails to credit unions. You can find the ballot and review this year’s categories here.