Best of Johnson County 2023 nominations will open May 1

Starting May 1, Post readers will begin nominating their favorites in 140 categories, from pizza to pre-schools and cocktails to credit unions. You can find the ballot and review this year’s categories here.

After a wildly successful debut last year, the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post will again be helping recognize and celebrate the people and businesses that make Johnson County such a great place to live, work and play with the 2023 installment of Best of Johnson County .

“Part of our approach to community news is being hyper-responsive to our readers and providing them information they truly value,” said Post Publisher Jay Senter. “Johnson County residents want recommendations for the best that’s out there in everything they do. The Best of Johnson County helps guide them to even more of what their community has to offer.”

The Best of Johnson County 2023 will have three phases:

A Nominations Round , which will run May 1-31. The top five nominees in each category will advance to the voting round.

, which will run May 1-31. The top five nominees in each category will advance to the voting round. A Voting Round , which will run July 10-August 15. Residents will cast votes among the finalists to select the winners in each category.

, which will run July 10-August 15. Residents will cast votes among the finalists to select the winners in each category. The Winners Announcement, which will begin September 18. We’ll tally the results and unveil the winners this fall!

The inaugural effort saw nearly 100,000 votes come in — and with 60 additional categories on the ballot this year, we expect participation to be substantially higher. Each participant can submit one nomination per category per day. All participants who make 25 or more nominations in the opening round will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Sponsorship opportunities

To help local businesses put their best foot forward for Johnson County voters, Post Publishing is offering a number of sponsorship and promotion opportunities, allowing businesses to remind people about what makes them the best as voters are making their decisions about who to support. For more information on sponsorships, please contact the company here.