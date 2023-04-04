  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Wayne Carl Nichols

It is difficult to say goodbye to someone we love and admire. Family and friends must say good bye to Wayne Nichols, who passed on March 31st, 2023 at the age of 95.

Wayne was born on November 21,1927 in Eureka, Kansas to John and Bonnie (Brown) Nichols. Wayne grew up on a farm outside of Eureka. He graduated from Eureka High School. Shortly after school, he met the love of his life, Vera Stuber. They were married in 1948. Together they raised their family and had a successful farming/ranching operation until moving to Kansas City in 1975. In Kansas City he worked with his son Kenneth in the construction industry until his retirement.