Wayne Carl Nichols

Wayne was born on November 21,1927 in Eureka, Kansas to John and Bonnie (Brown) Nichols. Wayne grew up on a farm outside of Eureka. He graduated from Eureka High School. Shortly after school, he met the love of his life, Vera Stuber. They were married in 1948. Together they raised their family and had a successful farming/ranching operation until moving to Kansas City in 1975. In Kansas City he worked with his son Kenneth in the construction industry until his retirement.

It is difficult to say goodbye to someone we love and admire. Family and friends must say good bye to Wayne Nichols, who passed on March 31st, 2023 at the age of 95.

Wayne was hard working, creative and a talented craftsman. He could fix anything and turn nothing into something. He loved seeing the results of his efforts and was eager to help out anyone who needed it. He had a knack of engaging his coworkers and was highly thought of and respected by his peers. Wayne loved his family and watching his grandchildren grow up. He was a sports fanatic, especially the K-State Wildcats.

Wayne is survived by: his wife of 74 years Vera, his children: Nancy Wilson (Kenneth), Beverly Connell (John), Kenneth Nichols (Beth), and Donna Nichols. Wayne enjoyed his 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bonnie Nichols and his brothers: Lawrence, Lloyd, Delbert and Daryl Nichols

Wayne was a proud, dependable and loyal man. He will be lovingly remembered for his quick wit, his dry sense of humor and his love of Vera and family.

A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held in Eureka, Kansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Polycystic Kidney (PKD) Foundation.