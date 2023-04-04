  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Meet Doug Gerber, Shawnee’s new city manager

Doug Gerber is the new city manager in Shawnee. He's pictured in front of Shawnee City Hall on a sunny day in March 2023.

Doug Gerber was sworn in last week as Shawnee's new permanent city manager. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Doug Gerber, a long-time municipal government administrator with Kansas roots, is Shawnee’s new city manager.

Gerber, who’s hiring was approved in February by an unanimous city council vote, was formally sworn in last week.

