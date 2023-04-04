Obituaries Apr 04, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Rose Ellen Schubert Share this story: Rose Ellen Schubert, age 79, passed away March 29, 2023 in Fargo, North Dakota. A full obituary will be provided shortly. Services & Gatherings Visitation: Monday, April 17, 2023 from 9:30am to 11:00am College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, Kansas Service: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00am College Church of the Nazarene, 2020 E. Sheridan, Olathe, Kansas Penwell-Gabel – Funeral Home (913-768-6777) is assisting the family.
