Prairie Village ward boundary changes will impact 900 residents

New Prairie Village ward boundary changes affect the wards represented by Wards 1, 2, 4 and 5 councilmembers.

A new Prairie Village ward boundary map, adopted unanimously by the city council on Monday, moves 911 residents from Wards 1 and 5 to Wards 2 and 4. Above, Ward 1 Councilmember Chad Herring (left), Ward 2 Councilmember Inga Selders (center) and Ward 2 Councilmember Ron Nelson (right). Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Slightly more than 900 Prairie Village residents in two city wards will be impacted by a newly adopted city ward map.

The city council on Monday unanimously approved changes to the city’s ward boundaries with the aim of making the wards’ populations more equal following the 2020 U.S. Census, which is required by state law.

