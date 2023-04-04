  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park puts hold on Georgetown Plaza rehab plan over traffic concerns

Georgetown Plaza's existing office buildings pictured above at 75th and Frontage would be demolished to make room for more retail storefronts with a drive-thru. File photo.

Redevelopment plans at West 75th Street and Frontage Road, just east of Interstate 35, are on hold.

Overland Park-based Drake Development has plans to bring new retail components to Georgetown Plaza. However, the Overland Park City Council on Monday voted unanimously to remand a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of an 8,000-square-foot retail building to the city’s planning commission for further review.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

