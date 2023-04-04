Georgetown Plaza's existing office buildings pictured above at 75th and Frontage would be demolished to make room for more retail storefronts with a drive-thru. File photo.
Redevelopment plans at West 75th Street and Frontage Road, just east of Interstate 35, are on hold.
Overland Park-based Drake Development has plans to bring new retail components to Georgetown Plaza. However, the Overland Park City Council on Monday voted unanimously to remand a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of an 8,000-square-foot retail building to the city’s planning commission for further review.
The planning commission will give a second look to the plans, specifically around traffic-related issues and the proximity of the proposed new buildings next to a nearby subdivision.
Drake wants to build a multi-tenant retail building with a drive-thru
The new building would be constructed roughly 160 feet to the north and west from the Gregory Meadows subdivision.
To make space for the building, three office buildings on the site would be torn down, while two office buildings on the southern portion of Georgetown Plaza would remain.
The planning commission initially recommended denial
The Overland Park Planning Commission voted 4-2 in March to recommend denial of the rezoning request. Four commissioners were absent.
At the time, several members of the commission expressed concerns that the proposed retail building could attract more traffic to an already busy area in the city.
City staff also recommended denial of the rezoning request because they were primarily concerned with how close the redevelopment encroaches upon neighboring single-family homes, according to city documents.
The developer requested the remand
“The applicant has a belief that they continue to need the drive-thru facility at this location, but they really want to work further with staff on transitioning and buffering to the single-family areas to the east,” said Jack Messer, Overland Park director of planning and development services.
Messer also noted that four commissioners were absent when the rezoning came before the commission in March, so the remand would allow for more commissioners to weigh in on the issue.
The city council also expressed concerns about traffic
Similar to the planning commission, several councilmembers expressed concerns about how a multi-tenant retail building with a drive-thru could cause more traffic jams.
“I know that intersection is a tough intersection,” said Councilmember Paul Lyons. “There is a lot of traffic there, and it’s tough to get in and out of.”
Councilmember Holly Grummert said that although she too has concerns about traffic, she is excited to see redevelopment at this site and hopes the remand would give the developer time to work with city staff on a new plan that would alleviate the council’s concerns.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
