JoCo Notes: New report says JoCo is ‘healthiest’ county in Kansas

New county-by-county health rankings put Johnson County as the healthiest county in Kansas.

The annual “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps” report released by the nonprofit Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, assesses all American counties’ health based on a number of metrics, including residents’ access to health care and health insurance, as well as environmental factors, like air pollution, housing affordability and commute times.

This year’s report ranked Johnson County the top county in Kansas.

Johnson County is #1 in the state in a number of areas, including “quality of life,” based on the average number of poor physical or mental health days, and the low ratio between primary care physicians and residents.

Still, the report notes significant gaps among demographic groups in Johnson County.

For instance, life expectancy of white Johnson Countians is 81.4 years, according to the report, but 76.4 years for Black Johnson Countians and 73.0 for American Indian residents.

See more Johnson County data from the report here.

State of the County address, 11:30 a.m. [More info]

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Prairie Village Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Ahead of his first State of the County address Tuesday, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly told KCUR’s “Up to Date” program that the county is “uniquely poised to be stronger.” [ KCUR ]

The FBI is investigating after a Bank of America branch along State Line Road near Leawood City Park was robbed on Monday. [ KCTV ]

Johnson County residents are among those raising concerns about persistent delays in mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. [ Kansas City Star ]

Flowers outside of Euston Hardware in the Shops of Prairie Village on a sunny spring day. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.