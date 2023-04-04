JoCo Notes: New report says JoCo is ‘healthiest’ county in Kansas

Happy Tuesday, Shawnee Mission!
⛈ Today’s forecast: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. High: 72. Low: 56
🚨 One thing to know today
New county-by-county health rankings put Johnson County as the healthiest county in Kansas.
The annual “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps” report released by the nonprofit Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, assesses all American counties’ health based on a number of metrics, including residents’ access to health care and health insurance, as well as environmental factors, like air pollution, housing affordability and commute times.
This year’s report ranked Johnson County the top county in Kansas.
Johnson County is #1 in the state in a number of areas, including “quality of life,” based on the average number of poor physical or mental health days, and the low ratio between primary care physicians and residents.
Still, the report notes significant gaps among demographic groups in Johnson County.
For instance, life expectancy of white Johnson Countians is 81.4 years, according to the report, but 76.4 years for Black Johnson Countians and 73.0 for American Indian residents.
See more Johnson County data from the report here.
🗓 Public meetings Tuesday
- State of the County address, 11:30 a.m. [More info]
- Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Prairie Village Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top Monday stories
- Spectrum says ‘vandalism’ caused weekend outage that impacted Johnson County
- Woman dies, child injured in crash on U.S. 69 in Overland Park
- Lenexa business owner indicted by federal grand jury over alleged loan fraud
- American Honey Hair Co. opening in long-vacant Mission storefront
- Old Maranatha Christian Academy space in Shawnee gets new life
📰 Other local news
- Ahead of his first State of the County address Tuesday, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly told KCUR’s “Up to Date” program that the county is “uniquely poised to be stronger.” [KCUR]
- The FBI is investigating after a Bank of America branch along State Line Road near Leawood City Park was robbed on Monday. [KCTV]
- Johnson County residents are among those raising concerns about persistent delays in mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. [Kansas City Star]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1