James Patrick Killian

Jim Killian passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from a massive brain bleed.

He leaves behind his wife, Marsha, and their two daughters Sharon White and Leeanna Youmans; his previous wife Leonore Killian and their three children Kimberly Kenworthy (Paul), James Michael Killian, and Brian Scot Killian (Susie); his two grandchildren, Lily Grace and Jacob Aaron White; and his brothers Bill Killian (Sheila) and John Killian (Aurea); and he was predeceased by his parents Bill and Louise Killian.