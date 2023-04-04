Frances Pauline (DeMoss) Burrus, 94, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on March 31, 2023. She lived a long and wonderful life, full of many friends and experiences.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Frances was born December 4, 1928 in Sedalia, MO to Hazel (Showler) and Bruce DeMoss. She attended East High School and was known as “Frankie.”

Frances had many loves in her life from classic country music, plants, classic movies to John Wayne, Conway Twitty, and Willie Nelson. Her family has many fond memories of “10 Days of the Duke” being on while visiting with her. Frances showed her love for her family by preparing large holiday dinners with many sides and desserts all by herself. On Thanksgiving and Easter she’d be up all night tending to the ham and turkey!

Frances is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; husband, Carl; daughters Christine “Holly” and Virginia “Gina”; son in-laws, Richard and Larry; daughter in-law, Terri; grandchildren, Veronica, Shannon, and Shelly; and family friend, Betty.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Dowse, Mike King, Brenda (Mark) Cates, and Therese Burrus and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Passing at Easter was so appropriate because it was always her favorite holiday. You could find her with a gardenia in her hair, Easter lilies in the home, and a wonderful meal completed with angel food cake decorated with peeps and jelly beans. Frances, Mom, and Grandma will be deeply missed.

