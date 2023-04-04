Delores Lavon Forland

Delores worked for the Registrar of Deeds at the County Courthouse in Warren, Minnesota when she and Shel started dating. On November 27, 1954, Delores was united in marriage to Shel Forland. They started their married life together in Thief River Falls, Minnesota where she worked for the County Auto License Office, a local municipal judge and attorney, and then spent three years working in the office at Land O’ Lakes. They moved to Duluth, Minnesota in 1959 and she worked for two years at the University of Minnesota Duluth for the Coordinator of Student Activities. While in Duluth, they became the proud parents of two children.

From there, the family moved to Columbia Heights, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis in 1968. Throughout the 1970s, Delores worked part time at the local school district. She later got a job at the headquarters of Evenson’s Hallmark Cards, worked for Christian author Evelyn Christianson, and finally for Twin Cities Christian Homes where she became the Director for two different Senior Living facilities. Delores and Shel lived in Minnesota until they retired in 1994 and relocated to Shawnee, Kansas. During the final two years of her life, Delores resided with Shel at Westchester Village in Lenexa, Kansas.

All through her life, Delores was active in her church. She sang solos, duets, trios, and in church choirs. She taught Sunday School and participated in women’s activities. For several years, she was a group leader for Bible Study Fellowship. While living in Minnesota, she and Shel discovered Naples, Florida and in 1996 bought a condo there where they spent many winter months enjoying walks on the beach, shopping, entertaining, and spending time with friends. Delores also became an accomplished China painter during her retirement and provided many gifts of her handiwork to family members and displayed numerous pieces in her home. She was a member of Johnson County Young Matrons and helped with their Holiday Home Tours and collected winter coats for those in need.

During her adult life, Delores played the piano at home, liked to vacation on cruises, visited many European countries, and spent countless weekends camping with her family and friends. She sewed clothing, especially for her kids when they were young, and did needlepoint, crocheting, and knitting. She was a wonderful cook and always set an impressive decorative table, especially for holiday meals. After moving to Kansas, she loved returning north to spend time with her close friends and many relatives.

Delores is survived by her husband of 68 years, Shel, her son Scott (Mary) and daughter Jill, as well as grandson Thomas and granddaughter Heidi (Kyle) Forland-Fetty. She is also survived by her sister Margaret (Del) Lind of Prior Lake, Minnesota and scores of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her parents and 17 half-brothers and half-sisters.

The Celebration of Life service for Delores will be held at Community Covenant Church 15700 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, Kansas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, followed by a luncheon for all in attendance. For those who wish to honor her memory with a memorial, they may be given to Community Covenant Church at the address above. Delores will be interred at a later date at Rindahl Cemetery near Viking, Minnesota.