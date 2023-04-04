  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Delores Lavon Forland

Delores Lavon Forland of Lenexa, Kansas passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 at the age of 87.

Delores was born on July 27, 1935 to Alfred and Clara (Olson) Ranum at the family farm near Viking, Minnesota. She attended elementary school in Viking and graduated from Newfolden High School in 1953.